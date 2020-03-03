American Financial Group Inc. Buys 220,000 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up approximately 2.2% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 538,617 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after buying an additional 430,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 398,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

