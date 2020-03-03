American Financial Group Inc. Buys 80,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Gray Television accounts for 2.1% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Gray Television worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 30,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 841.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

