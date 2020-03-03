American Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,631,579 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC)

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,631,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066,000. Mosaic Acquisition makes up approximately 2.3% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.10% of Mosaic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 1,888.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 994,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 944,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOSC. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

