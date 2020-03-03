American Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Athene worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Athene by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

