American Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,722,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,722,000 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment accounts for 2.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Two Harbors Investment worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

