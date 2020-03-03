American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APEI opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.