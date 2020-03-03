America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.08.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $12,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

