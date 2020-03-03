Amino Network (AMIO) Achieves Market Cap of $692,046.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Amino Network has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market cap of $692,046.00 and approximately $40,084.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00497057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.06509076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,652,119 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

