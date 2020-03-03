Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of Analog Devices worth $108,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Raine Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 152.2% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

