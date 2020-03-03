Analysts Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 707,731 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.