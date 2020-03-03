Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Anterix reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ATEX opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anterix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.