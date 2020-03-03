Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $35.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCNE opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

