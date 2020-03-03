Analysts Anticipate Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Esquire Financial an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESQ opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.