Analysts Anticipate Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.85 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000.

Shares of IFS opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

