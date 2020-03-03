Analysts Anticipate J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will post sales of $163.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J.Jill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.70 million and the lowest is $162.74 million. J.Jill reported sales of $170.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full year sales of $686.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.02 million to $687.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $679.99 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $694.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on JILL. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JILL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.02.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.