Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $353.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.80 million and the lowest is $341.66 million. Nutanix reported sales of $287.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 429.65%.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.62. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $524,951.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,513,021. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

