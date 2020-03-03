Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

