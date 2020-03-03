Analysts Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. ABM Industries also reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ABM Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ABM Industries by 65.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

