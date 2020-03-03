Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.33. Aramark reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

ARMK opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

