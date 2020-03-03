Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Codexis stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $1,063,537 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 71.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.