Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $6.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,824.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 million to $55.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.95 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.72. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

