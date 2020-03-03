Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 240,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.