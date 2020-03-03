Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Inter Parfums also posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

IPAR opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

