Analysts Expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $19.66 million. Investar posted sales of $16.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $83.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 million to $85.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.56 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $94.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $794,014.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $191,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.19.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.