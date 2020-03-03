Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $2,077,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

