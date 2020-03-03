Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $460.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

