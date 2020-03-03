Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce sales of $107.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.11 million and the lowest is $105.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $444.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $447.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $507.73 million, with estimates ranging from $498.30 million to $528.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.