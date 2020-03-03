Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/27/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,580 ($47.09) to GBX 3,390 ($44.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33).

2/3/2020 – Diageo had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,400 ($44.73).

2/3/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/31/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/30/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,580 ($47.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,870 ($50.91).

1/28/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,200 ($42.09).

1/28/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/27/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,570 ($46.96) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,825.50 ($37.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,202.04. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 534 shares of company stock worth $1,680,500.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

