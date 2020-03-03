Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LGI Homes (LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2020 – LGI Homes had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – LGI Homes had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/20/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

1/8/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

