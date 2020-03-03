Analysts Set $47.50 Price Target for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $47.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.95 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.38. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

