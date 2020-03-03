Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

M&T Bank stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $136.38 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,454,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

