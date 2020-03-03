Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 3rd (ABB, ABMD, ACIA, ACIU, AEM, AERG, AEY, AGEN, AGYS, AHH)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 3rd:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Panther Mining (AMEX:AUMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

