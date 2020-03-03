Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 3rd (ALE, ALLK, ALXN, AMD, ARCB, ARVN, BAH, BDC, BOMN, BREW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 3rd:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Longbow Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.50 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $280.00 target price on the stock.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $13.50 target price on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

