Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

2/28/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/28/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Get Adesto Technologies Corp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.