Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) recently:

2/28/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

2/13/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – TUI AG/ADR is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. TUI AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

