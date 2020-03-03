Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Veracyte (VCYT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT):

2/29/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

2/27/2020 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/15/2020 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Get Veracyte Inc alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,501 shares of company stock worth $1,805,740. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.