Analyzing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Replimune Group and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 452.27%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -29.68% -24.86% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.45% -77.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -11.05 Idera Pharmaceuticals $660,000.00 73.93 -$59.88 million ($2.28) -0.74

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

