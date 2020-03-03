AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

