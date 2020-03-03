Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

