Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End on March 10th (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 10th. Anpac Bio-Medical Science had issued 1,333,360 shares in its IPO on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,320 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ANPC opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.18.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

