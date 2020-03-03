Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will post sales of $248.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.90 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $265.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

AM opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

