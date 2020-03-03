Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008072 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

