AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPF. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.15.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

