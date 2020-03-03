AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. AppFolio updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

APPF opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APPF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.