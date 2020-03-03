Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,307.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

