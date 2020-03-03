Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Apple’s analysis:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.43. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

