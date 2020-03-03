Aptose Biosciences (APS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

