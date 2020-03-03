Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

