AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post sales of $49.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $41.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $200.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.52 million to $201.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $211.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AquaVenture.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of WAAS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.29 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth about $19,420,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

