Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.